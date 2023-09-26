Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 0.2 %

BMAY opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.