Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Instacart has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $42.95.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. The company connects the consumer with a personal shopper to shop and deliver a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application or website.

