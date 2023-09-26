Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Receives $22.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 97,427 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $436.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.07% and a negative return on equity of 189.98%. The business had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

