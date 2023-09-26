International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for International Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for International Petroleum’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$276.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$335.41 million.

