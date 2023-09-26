Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 6.7% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $15,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.65.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

