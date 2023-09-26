Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.7% in the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

