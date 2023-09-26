Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.20.
Several equities analysts have commented on IREN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iris Energy by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Iris Energy by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
