Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

IREN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $13.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Iris Energy by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Iris Energy by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Iris Energy by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 121,660 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

