iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Raised by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $449.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.43. The firm has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.