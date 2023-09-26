iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is KCS Wealth Advisory’s 4th Largest Position

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $449.05 and a 200 day moving average of $430.43. The company has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

