iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lifted by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $430.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

