iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 214.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

