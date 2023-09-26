iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $436.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $337.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $430.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

