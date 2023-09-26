iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after buying an additional 145,582,878 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,862,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,528 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $251.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $262.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

