iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 236,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after buying an additional 142,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 59,384 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,706,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.91 and a 12-month high of $54.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.01.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

