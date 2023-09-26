Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITRI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $60.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.58 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $541.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. Analysts expect that Itron will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 110,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104,199 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 154,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Itron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 922,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

