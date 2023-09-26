ITT Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ITT in a report issued on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $103.96. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ITT news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

