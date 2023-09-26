Jefferies Financial Group Trims Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Target Price to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.53.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Price Performance

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 177.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 47.9% in the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,071,000 after purchasing an additional 323,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 149.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,818,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.