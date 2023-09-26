Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,636 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

