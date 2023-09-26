Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Sells 53 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.8 %

UNH opened at $510.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.65. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $472.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

