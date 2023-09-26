KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.03 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Wedbush increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.66 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $46.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 9,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $513,230.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,607,124.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.44%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

