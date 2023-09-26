KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after buying an additional 785,426 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,625,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 247,019.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 375,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after purchasing an additional 375,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,738,000 after buying an additional 166,121 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

