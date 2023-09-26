KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 1,100 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alexander’s by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Alexander’s Stock Performance

Shares of ALX stock opened at $184.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 13.84 and a quick ratio of 13.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.36 and a 200 day moving average of $185.11. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $247.35.

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

Alexander’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.