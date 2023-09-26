KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 661 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $154.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.82 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.95 and its 200-day moving average is $177.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

