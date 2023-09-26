KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $833.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a market cap of $344.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.39.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

