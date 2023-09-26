KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $268.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

