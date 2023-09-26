KeyCorp Comments on Casella Waste Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report issued on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Casella Waste Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CWST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $78.30 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.15.

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,716.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares in the company, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,483 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

