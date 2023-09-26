Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,073 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 346.6% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 78.1% during the first quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 81,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,833 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

