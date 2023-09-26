Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $16.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,173 shares of company stock valued at $839,695 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 53,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.9% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,344,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,126,000 after buying an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,036,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,925,000 after buying an additional 54,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,405,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $17.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

