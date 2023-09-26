Kroger (NYSE:KR) versus Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Critical Contrast

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) and Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kroger alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Axfood AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $148.04 billion 0.22 $2.24 billion $2.24 20.41 Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $20.44 1.35

Dividends

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kroger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Kroger pays out 51.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kroger has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kroger and Axfood AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 1 8 7 0 2.38 Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00

Kroger presently has a consensus target price of $52.31, indicating a potential upside of 14.44%. Given Kroger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Axfood AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.10% 30.61% 6.34% Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kroger beats Axfood AB (publ) on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company's marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.