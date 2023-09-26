Kujira (KUJI) Trading 1.1% Lower This Week

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002547 BTC on major exchanges. Kujira has a market capitalization of $72.76 million and approximately $414,165.94 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.66782669 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $460,015.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

