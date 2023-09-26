L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Sells 4,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $54.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

