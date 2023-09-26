Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRY)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.77). Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPRY. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of SPRY stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $9.65.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,927,025.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,700,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,556,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,927,025.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 26,520 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $178,214.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $1,552,313. 35.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARS Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRY. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

See Also

