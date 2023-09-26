Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

LAZR stock opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.57. Luminar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.93 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,008.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,333.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $71,825,000,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 79,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

