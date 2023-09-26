Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $21.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $131,258. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 447.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $361.86 million, a PE ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 7.60.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

