Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,977 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.22.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

