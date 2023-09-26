Martin Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

PFE stock opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.