Martinrea International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Martinrea International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at C$12.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$15.37.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.9013453 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

