Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.12). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

Matador Resources stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after purchasing an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.