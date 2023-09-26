MBL Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $268.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

