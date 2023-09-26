MBL Wealth LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.08. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

