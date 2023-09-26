Mcdonald Partners LLC Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

