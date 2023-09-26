Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.38. The stock has a market cap of $106.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

