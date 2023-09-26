Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after acquiring an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 30.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,734,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

