Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.