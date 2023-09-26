Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $87.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.83.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $53.86 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.