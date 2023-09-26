Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.99 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $783.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

