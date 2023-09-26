Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Boothe Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,903 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 45.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.9% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,405 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,635 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $300.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.88. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.