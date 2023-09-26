Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,034,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Micron Technology by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,356,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $492,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.16%.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

