Micron Technology’s (MU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.36. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.